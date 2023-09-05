Highlights Club Brugge's interest in Pascal Struijk did not lead to a transfer, allowing Leeds United to keep the defender for the foreseeable future.

Struijk's importance to the team is evident as he has featured in every game and is even named captain this season.

The closure of the transfer window provides relief for Leeds, allowing them to focus on getting results and climbing the table under new head coach Daniel Farke.

Club Brugge had been interested in signing Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk, but they will not be making a move for the defender ahead of their transfer deadline.

Leeds United to keep Pascal Struijk

Like most of the Whites’ squad, there had been talk that Struijk could leave Elland Road at different points this summer following their relegation to the Championship.

However, the 24-year-old has featured in every game under Daniel Farke, so it was no surprise that he stayed at the club beyond the deadline on Friday night.

But, that didn’t mean Struijk couldn’t have left since, as Voetbal Krant has revealed that the player was on the radar of Club Brugge, who have until Wednesday to complete their business.

Yet, the update states that the Belgian top-flight outfit will not be making any more signings, even though they had an interest in Struijk. Instead, they will continue with the squad they have until January, believing it can help them compete both domestically and in Europe, under the guidance of former Celtic boss Ronny Deila.

Is this good news for Leeds United?

Just because Club Brugge were keen on Struijk doesn’t mean the Championship side would have sold the defender, but there’s no doubt this update will be well received at Leeds, as it means they didn’t have to deal with a potential problem.

Of course, with the English window shut, Leeds would have been left in a position where they couldn’t sign a replacement. Therefore, Farke will be relieved that another distraction hasn’t cropped up.

As mentioned, Struijk is also someone who is clearly valued by Farke, and his ability to play left-back as well as centre-back makes him an important part of the squad.

He has also been named as captain this season too, so Struijk is someone who has the respect of his teammates, as well as offering a lot on the pitch.

Pleasingly for Leeds, they won’t be in a position where they have to sell Struijk, as he signed a long-term deal until the summer of 2027 just last year. So, he could be a key part of things at Elland Road in the years to come.

What next for Leeds United?

It has been a remarkably busy summer for Leeds, with the takeover going through, and the arrival of Farke as the new head coach. Since his appointment, the German has had to deal with a lot, and he has handled himself very well in challenging circumstances.

The transfer window closing will be a massive relief, as it has dominated the first part of the campaign for the Whites, and it has been a major distraction.

Now, Farke knows the squad he is working with until January, and his only focus will be on getting results to climb the table quickly. On paper, Leeds have a group that should be competing for automatic promotion, but the draw with Sheffield Wednesday was proof that nothing is easy at this level.

Leeds are back in action with a trip to The Den to take on Millwall after the international break.