Southampton are willing to cash in on their star men this summer as they look to give Russell Martin the funds to reshape the squad this summer.

Southampton players attracting top-flight interest

All clubs know that relegation from the Premier League will bring financial problems, so it’s inevitable that a few sales will be required to balance the books for the Saints.

And, the Telegraph has revealed that Kyle Walker-Peters, Armel Bella-Kotchap, James Ward-Prowse, Romeo Lavia and Carlos Alcaraz are all on the radar of top-flight clubs in England ahead of the summer window. The update adds that Southampton are ‘not expected to stand in their way, provided that reasonable offers are forthcoming’.

Those potential sales would bring in a lot of money for the south coast side, which will give Martin more freedom in the market as he looks to put his own stamp on the squad.

It has been reported that the Swansea City chief is set to take over from Ruben Selles, although he is unlikely to take over until the Premier League season has ended. They are back in action against Brighton on Sunday, before Liverpool visit St. Mary’s Stadium on the final day.

Martin, who has previously been in charge of MK Dons as well, is known for adopting a clear style of play, which focuses on keeping the ball and regularly playing out from the back. Therefore, he will need specific players through the door to help implement that.

Huge summer ahead for Southampton

Some departures are inevitable from Southampton this summer, but the reality is that Martin should move on any players who don’t want to be at the club. His appointment will be about changing the culture that has set in over the past year or so, and part of that will be creating a group that wants to be at the club.

So, this is the right stance from Southampton, and they shouldn’t be afraid of losing any one individual because no player is bigger than the club.

As well as that, a few sales will bring in more funds, which Martin can then use to strengthen the squad and to help bring in players that suit his specific style of play. Clearly, a big summer awaits Saints, but it’s one that the fans should be excited about, as it’s very much needed.