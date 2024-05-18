Highlights Potential high-profile exits loom for Southampton if they fail to secure Premier League promotion.

Financial benefits of top-flight status underscore importance of upcoming play-off final against Leeds.

Southampton's summer transfer plans hinge on game result, with big ambitions if they make the cut.

Southampton are set to be busy in the market if they return to the Premier League, but defeat to Leeds United at Wembley will trigger some high-profile sales this summer.

Russell Martin’s side booked a place in the play-off final after a convincing 3-1 win over West Brom on Friday night, which sent them through after a goalless draw at The Hawthorns.

Now, it all comes down to the clash against Leeds next week, with both clubs desperate to bounce back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

To many observers, it’s as close to a 50-50 game as you can get, as whilst Saints did the double over Leeds in the regular season, the Whites finished above them in the table.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

So, it promises to be an exciting game in front of a packed crowd at the national stadium.

The importance of promotion becomes clear to Southampton

The play-off final is dubbed ‘the richest game in football’, as the financial benefits of reaching the top-flight are huge, and that remains the case.

Therefore, failure to win promotion has a major impact on what sort of business clubs can do, and TEAMtalk has offered an insight into Southampton’s plans depending on how the result goes.

“Sources also state that Southampton have big plans for the summer should they be promoted to the Premier League and are ready to bring in a number of top players in a bid to stay in the division. However, should they fail to make it, then there are a number of players who they could lose.

“Kyle Walker-Peters, Adam Armstrong and Kamaldeen Sulemana could all join the centre-forward (Che Adams) in leaving the club, should they have to spend another season in the second tier.”

Southampton’s summer transfer plans

Following on from that, it’s fair to say that this won’t come as a huge surprise to Saints fans, and it reinforces the need to beat Leeds, although they are no doubt in the same boat.

It seems as though Che Adams is going to join Wolves regardless of whether the south coast side go up, and Walker-Peters is sure to depart if Southampton remain in the second tier as he will be entering the final year of his contract.

Armstrong’s form will attract suitors, and Sulemana won’t be enjoying his lack of minutes, so an exit could suit all parties for the winger.

You can be sure that others will be on the radar of clubs, and Saints will need to balance the books accordingly if they miss out on the riches of the Premier League.

Perhaps the most encouraging aspect of the update was the claim that the hierarchy have ‘big plans’ if they do go up.

Mistakes were made in the summer of 2022, and that strategy ultimately contributed to sending Southampton down, so you would hope that they have learned lessons.

So, it’s a pivotal summer coming up, and their plans are all going to depend on the huge game against Leeds.