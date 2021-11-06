Update outlines potential timescale of Derby County takeover

Derby County’s pending points deduction, talks over wiping off tax debt, and legal bids from rival clubs may all have to be settled before administrators accept a takeover bid, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The Easdale brothers became the second bidder named concerning the Derby takeover yesterday, joining American businessman Chris Kirchner whose £50 million offer came to light in late October.

In a recent meeting with fan groups, the club’s administrators revealed that in addition to Kirchner there were three to four parties they expected to make takeover bids.

Given the amount of apparent interest in the Pride Park outfit, supporters may have been hoping things would be wrapped up fairly quickly but it seems as though they may have to wait.

Nixon has shed some light on the potential timescale of a takeover, revealing what will likely need to be done before bids are accepted.

Derby County. Timescale. Admins trying to sort EFL points thing, tax man, rival clubs legal bids. Once all that done it will be down to a bid being accepted … when the bidder then knows exactly what they’re walking into. — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) November 5, 2021

Derby missed a chance to move off the bottom of the Championship against Barnsley in midweek and are now seven points adrift of safety – a gap they’ll be hoping to cut when they travel to south London to face Millwall this afternoon.

The Verdict

With multiple parties having reportedly made a bid and others said to be in talks, Derby fans can be forgiven for thinking that they could be moving toward the end of the takeover saga but it seems that’s still a little way off.

It’s great to get Nixon’s insight into the situation and it seems there are a fair few issues that need to be wrapped up before a deal can be completed.

There have been suggestions that the decision over a potential second points deduction could come next week and you’d hope the rest follow so things can get moving.

The last thing supporters will want is a period of no movement in which prospective owners are vying for their backing via social media and the press.