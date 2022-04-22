Update outlines plans for Stoke City player currently at Cardiff City

Alfie Doughty has been sent back to Stoke City from Cardiff City after he was ruled out for the rest of the season with an injury.

The 22-year-old joined the Bluebirds on loan from their fellow Championship side in the January transfer window, but he has endured a frustrating spell in Wales, with fitness problems restricting Doughty to just nine appearances.

The latest of those came against Luton Town last time out, but the left-footer was forced off after just 18 minutes following another setback.

And, speaking to Wales Online, boss Steve Morison confirmed the problem and stated that Doughty has returned to his parent club.

“Alfie will go back to Stoke tomorrow. That’ll be the end of his season. It’s not actually that bad an injury, it’s only two or three weeks but as we’ve only got two weeks and two days left, it’ll be too soon for him.”

It’s unclear where Doughty’s long-term future will lie, although he is likely to be given a chance to impress at the Potters in pre-season.

The verdict

Firstly, you have to have sympathy for Doughty who has struggled with injury this season and this is another setback that he didn’t need after playing recently.

But, these things happen in football and it’s not a serious problem, so it’s not something that is going to hinder his return to pre-season.

Now, the focus will be on the summer for the former Charlton man and it will be interesting to see where he is playing his football next season.

