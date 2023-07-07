Nottingham Forest have been offered Kelechi Iheanacho this summer, but they are yet to press ahead with a deal to sign the Leicester City man.

Will Nottingham Forest sign Kelechi Iheanacho?

After keeping the Reds in the Premier League, boss Steve Cooper will be looking to make a few quality additions to his squad this summer, and bringing in another attacker is sure to be a priority for Forest.

And, it had been claimed that Iheanacho was close to moving to the City Ground from Leicester, with the Foxes happy to let the 26-year-old go in the current window.

After suffering relegation from the top-flight, Leicester need to reduce the wage bill, so moving Iheanacho on would help on that front. Plus, with his deal expiring in the summer of 2024, this is the last chance to get a decent fee for the former Manchester City man.

Therefore, Leicester would be willing to let Iheanacho depart, but The Athletic has revealed that a move across the Midlands is not as close as had been reported.

“Reports from Nigeria have repeatedly linked Kelechi Iheanacho to the club. However, The Athletic’s understanding is that, while the Leicester City striker is one of countless players offered to Forest, suggestions a deal has been agreed are off the mark.”

Of course, that doesn’t mean Forest won’t move for the attacker in the weeks to come, but it seems no deal is imminent. Plus, it’s stated that they are wary of FFP after a remarkable spend last year, so there is an eagerness to move players on in the window as well.

Iheanacho scored five goals and registered five assists for Leicester last season, despite not establishing himself as a regular in the XI.

Is Kelechi Iheanacho part of Enzo Maresca’s plans?

We obviously don’t know exactly what Maresca wants to do with the Leicester squad, as he has just taken over. However, Iheanacho has been linked with a move to Saudi Arabia as well, and the tone of the update above suggests he is someone that the Foxes want to move on.

As mentioned, his contract situation will help influence that decision, whilst Iheanacho may not want to play in the Championship, so it wouldn’t be a surprise if all parties had agreed it’s the right time for him to leave.

Jamie Vardy has restricted Iheanacho’s minutes for Leicester over the years, and with the club legend still at the King Power Stadium, there’s every chance he will start the season as the number nine in Maresca’s side, which is likely to only have one out-and-out striker. Furthermore, it’s an area that the new boss will look to strengthen in the coming weeks, and there have been links to Swansea City’s Joel Piroe.

Leicester begin their Championship campaign against Coventry City on August 6, but there’s a lot of transfer activity expected between now and then, as things start to take shape in the window. It’s been reported that Newcastle United are expected to sign Harvey Barnes from the Foxes in a deal worth more than £35m.