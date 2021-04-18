Update outlines Norwich City’s transfer stance following promotion

Norwich City are unlikely to be big spenders in the summer transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League.

Daniel Farke’s men have been brilliant this season and promotion has felt like an inevitability for some time now. And, it was finally confirmed yesterday, with the Canaries going up before their game against Bournemouth, which they lost, last night.

Now, the focus will switch to next season and trying to be more competitive than they were in the previous campaign. However, Sun reporter Alan Nixon has suggested that Farke won’t be backed with big cash to strengthen the squad

“Don’t think they spend much this summer,” he replied in response to a question about the Yellows.

That may not be a huge shock to Norwich fans, as the club have operated on a strict budget for some time, with smart recruitment and a clear transfer policy a key reason behind the success the team have had.

The main priority for the Norfolk outfit will be to keep hold of their top talents, with Max Aarons and Emi Buendia two who are really attracting interest from elsewhere.

The verdict

There had been some noise from within Carrow Road that they will spend a bit more than previously next season, but this goes against that, so it will be interesting to see what happens.

Clearly, they aren’t going to spend huge amounts, but Norwich have shown in the past that they don’t need to be the biggest spenders to be successful.

You can be sure that Farke has faith in much of the current squad to handle the step up though, as they have been brilliant this season.

