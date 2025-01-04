Middlesbrough’s only chance of signing Ben Doak on a permanent basis from Liverpool will be if they win promotion to the Premier League this season.

The Scotland international joined the Reds in the summer on a season-long loan, and he has enjoyed a fine first few months under Michael Carrick, scoring two goals and registering five assists ahead of today’s game against Cardiff City.

Ben Doak at Middlesbrough Appearances 20 Goals 2 Assists 5 Yellow Cards 5

However, there are doubts about Doak’s future, as it has been reported that Crystal Palace and Ipswich Town are trying to sign the winger this month, with both clubs having offers in the region of £15m turned down by Liverpool for the 19-year-old.

Middlesbrough unable to compete for Ben Doak deal in January

Reports have claimed that the Premier League leaders want around £30m for the teenager, so it remains to be seen whether a transfer does happen.

Of course, it would have serious implications for Boro if an agreement is reached, as it would cut short Doak’s time at the Riverside Stadium.

And, journalist Graeme Bailey has revealed that whilst Boro are ‘desperate’ to keep the attacker for the rest of the season, they are unsurprisingly not in the mix to sign Doak permanently this month.

However, he does add that promotion to the Premier League would change that, so it could be a potential move that they look to explore in the summer, if they go up, with Carrick’s side currently fifth in the Championship ahead of the weekend fixtures.

Ben Doak would be a huge loss for Middlesbrough

It’s no surprise that a permanent transfer is off the table for Boro this month, as the figures involved are too much for a Championship side.

So, all connected to the club will be hoping that Palace or Ipswich don’t agree a fee with Liverpool this month, as Doak is crucial to Boro’s promotion hopes, and he will be sorely missed if he does depart.

The youngster brings real energy and drive down the right flank, and he has plenty of quality on the ball that means he can make the difference in the final third.

That’s why there is so much interest in the player, and it does seem inevitable that he will be playing Premier League football next season, although it’s unclear where that will be.

From Boro’s perspective, it’s about using Doak whilst he is at the club, and even though they could be set for a nervy few weeks, if he remains beyond January it will be a huge boost.

Then, the focus will remain on promotion, and if Boro are back in the top-flight, you would expect them to push to sign Doak on a permanent basis if he maintains the form he has shown in the first half of the season.