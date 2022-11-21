Update outlines Michael Beale’s stance as potential QPR departure edges closer

Michael Beale is ‘leading the race’ to become the new Rangers boss and the QPR chief is keen on returning to Glasgow.

The 42-year-old was only named as the R’s manager in the summer but a positive start to life at the club means he had already attracted the attention of Wolves.

Whilst Beale resisted a move to the Premier League, it appears he could still leave the Londoners after a matter of months, as the Daily Record revealed that he is open to the move as the Ibrox outfit plan discussions.

They claim that even though the Scottish side want to talk to a few candidates, Beale is a frontrunner, whilst they crucially add that he is keen on taking over as Les Ferdinand admitted he wouldn’t stand in the way of the boss if he wants to go.

Beale is well known to key figures at Ibrox having assisted Steven Gerrard as they won the title in 2021 to end Celtic’s period of dominance.

However, since the pair left for Aston Villa, the balance of power has tipped back in favour of the Hoops, who are nine points clear in the league going into the World Cup break as they seek a second consecutive league win.

The verdict

You can understand why Beale is interested in the Rangers job as he knows just how big the club is and he has a good relationship with sporting director Ross Wilson.

For QPR, it would be a blow but the reality is that they need a decision to be made quickly one way or the other.

So, it appears it could be an interesting few days ahead for the club and Beale could be in a position once again where he has a huge decision to make.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.