Luton Town do have an interest in Everton’s Tom Cannon, but they are working on a deal for a different striker at the moment.

Sunderland, Preston and Luton keen on Tom Cannon

Cannon has come through the ranks at Goodison Park, and he has made his first-team debut for the club in the Premier League, so he is highly-rated.

However, with a lack of game time a problem, it was decided he should go out on loan in January, with the 20-year-old signing for Preston - and it’s a move that worked out very well.

The striker scored eight times in 20 appearances for Ryan Lowe’s side, and he impressed with his all-round game before returning to the Toffees.

Even though Everton would normally want to keep the youngster at the club, their financial situation means departures are necessary to give Sean Dyche the funds he wants for incomings. As a result, selling those coming through the ranks could be on the cards, with Ishe Samuels-Smith joining Chelsea in a £4m deal.

And, Cannon is another who could be on the move, as The Sun revealed that Preston are keen on bringing the player back, whilst there is also interest from Sunderland and Luton for the £3m-rated forward, with the Black Cats thought to be preparing a bid as they look to get ahead of the competition.

Who will Tom Cannon join?

With Luton Town able to offer Cannon Premier League football, you would automatically put them as the favourites if the player was given a choice on where he wants to go for the next step in his career.

Plus, the finances they received for promotion to the top-flight means they would surely be able to offer both a better package to Luton and Cannon if they really wanted to get the deal done.

However, journalist Alan Nixon has confirmed that the Hatters are currently prioritising another number nine as Rob Edwards looks to beef up his squad ahead of the new Premier League season.

“Luton have a striker they want right now. If that fails, Cannon may become the first choice.”

What does this mean for Sunderland?

This is obviously a positive update for Sunderland, as it means Luton are currently identifying another prime target, and if they get that deal done, they may have a relatively free run at Cannon.

The Wearside outfit have built a reputation as one of the best places in the country for young players, with a real aggressive focus on bringing in players who have their best years ahead of them.

That will obviously appeal to Cannon, and if he feels more wanted by Sunderland, then they may be able to nick ahead and get the transfer finalised whilst Luton look elsewhere.

So, it will be interesting to see if Sunderland step up their interest in Cannon this week, and whether it prompts either Luton or Preston, or any other club, to match their offer.

Ultimately, Cannon would be a superb signing for Tony Mowbray’s side, and he would fit the bill of what the club wants, so they will be desperate to get it over the line if it’s possible.