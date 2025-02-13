Liverpool are expected to let Tyler Morton leave the club in the summer after he was a target for Middlesbrough in the previous window.

The 22-year-old is highly-rated at Anfield, but he has unsurprisingly found it difficult to get near the first-team, with Arne Slot’s side on course to win the Premier League. So, his game time has come out on loan, which included a successful spell at Hull City last season.

Since then, there has been speculation about Morton’s future, with Bayer Leverkusen, Leipzig and Atalanta among the clubs tracking him ahead of the current campaign.

More recently, it was claimed that Middlesbrough made a late move to sign Morton, although a deal wasn’t agreed.

Liverpool ready to sell Tyler Morton this summer

Yet, whilst a move didn’t materialise for Morton in the winter window, it appears Liverpool are ready to cash in on their academy graduate later this year.

That’s after the Daily Mail revealed that Morton is ‘largely expected’ that the midfielder will leave the club he has been at since he was seven.

Whilst it’s not clear whether Boro will go back in to try and sign the England youth international, the update does mention their interest, although there’s sure to be a battle for his signature.

Morton is not expected to play for the rest of the season after the decision was made to undergo surgery on a shoulder problem, but that should ensure he is fully-fit ahead of pre-season.

Middlesbrough must try to sign Tyler Morton this summer

Middlesbrough are in the mix for promotion to the Premier League, so their recruitment plans won’t become clear until they know what division they’re in.

But, no matter what league they are in, they should be trying to sign Morton, even if it’s more realistic as a Premier League club.

Championship Table (as of 13/2/25) Team P GD Pts 5 Blackburn Rovers 32 6 48 6 West Brom 32 11 47 7 Bristol City 32 4 45 8 Sheffield Wednesday 32 -3 45 9 Middlesbrough 31 8 44

The player has shown his quality with Blackburn and Hull in recent years, and with clubs such as Leverkusen and Atalanta keen on him previously, he is clearly someone who is highly thought of within the game.

So, he would be a real coup for Boro if they could bring him in, and the chance to work under Carrick is sure to appeal to Morton when you consider his style of play, and the position he plays.

Of course, we don’t know the financial aspects of any transfer, and it may not be possible for Boro, but from a football perspective, he certainly ticks a lot of boxes for the Teesside outfit. Plus, at 22, he still has plenty of room for development.