Liverpool are really pleased with how Tyler Morton’s loan spell at Blackburn is going, and they plan to give the midfielder a chance in pre-season ahead of the 23/24 campaign.

The 20-year-old is extremely highly-rated at Anfield having come through the ranks since he was a kid, but he has understandably found it tough to get minutes for Jurgen Klopp’s side. With Fabinho, Thiago and Jordan Henderson just some of the names ahead of him in the pecking order, it was decided a loan move was best for his development.

So, it was agreed that Morton would move to Ewood Park, and it’s fair to say it’s a decision that has paid off for all parties at this stage. The youngster has played in 34 games, making him a regular for Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side, so he has certainly played his part in helping the Lancashire side to fifth in the table with nine games to go.

Therefore, promotion will be the aim for Morton and his Blackburn teammates, and The Athletic reporter James Pearce has given an insight into what the future holds for the player.

“The feedback from Blackburn to Liverpool has been really positive. It’s been a great loan spell in terms of aiding his development. I believe the plan is for Morton to come back and start pre-season at Liverpool, and then it’s down to him to prove he should be part of Klopp’s plans for 2023-24.”

It promises to be an exciting end to the season for Morton, with Blackburn currently four points ahead of seventh place, and they have a game in hand on most of the chasing pack. They are back in action against Birmingham City at St. Andrew’s after the international break.

This is exactly why the loan market works and all connected to this will be pleased with how it’s worked out. From Liverpool’s perspective, they have a player who needs game time and Rovers have brought someone in who has improved the squad.

It’s natural that the Reds will give the youngster a chance in the summer, although it does seem highly unlikely that Morton will manage to force his way into Klopp’s squad next season, given the players ahead of him and the fact they’re set to bring a few midfielders in during the summer.

So, the next step for Morton won’t be decided until the summer and if he does go back out on loan, Blackburn have shown that they are a great club for players to develop, which will work in their favour moving forward.

