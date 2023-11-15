Highlights Leicester City are unlikely to be active in the January transfer window, with limited movement expected if they maintain their commanding position in the league.

The club is working on securing new contracts for Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho, who have been linked with moves away.

Ndidi and Iheanacho's contract situations could put Leicester in a difficult position if offers arrive, but the players are focused on helping the team achieve promotion.

Enzo Maresca enjoys fine start with Leicester City

Following relegation to the Championship, it was a hectic summer for the Foxes, who had to cope with the losses of key players such as Harvey Barnes and James Maddison.

However, new boss Enzo Maresca did manage to keep hold of several important figures, and he was backed with new recruits.

The likes of Harry Winks, Stephy Mavididi and Mads Hermansen were brought in, and they have been crucial to implementing the stylish brand of football the Italian demands from his team.

And, it has worked, with Leicester top of the league, and despite successive defeats last time out, they are in a brilliant position, holding an eight-point lead over third-placed Leeds United.

Leicester City January transfer plans

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that Daily Mail reporter Tom Collomosse has revealed that the Foxes aren’t expected to be too active in the New Year, although he did mention one position they could strengthen.

As well as that, he explained how the club are pressing ahead to keep Ndidi and Iheanacho, with the duo having been linked with moves away.

“If they’re still in a commanding position, there will be limited movement though they may try to sign a centre-forward, and they haven’t given up hope of agreeing new deals for Ndidi and Iheanacho.”

Leicester City - 2023/24 Signings Player Name Signed From Loan/Permanent Harry Winks Tottenham Permanent Tom Cannon Everton Permanent Conor Coady Wolves Permanent Stephy Mavididi Montpellier Permanent Mads Hermansen Brondby IF Permanent Yunus Akgun Galatasaray Loan Cesare Casadei Chelsea Loan Callum Doyle Man City Loan Issahaku Fatawu Sporting CP Loan

Will Wilfred Ndidi and Kelechi Iheanacho leave Leicester?

The situation with the duo is concerning for Leicester as both are out of contract in the summer.

As a result, there has already been plenty of speculation involving the players, with Ndidi linked to a host of clubs, including Tottenham and Newcastle.

It’s a similar story with Iheanacho, and both players are in a position where they can agree a pre-contract with clubs outside of England from January 1.

So, unless fresh terms can be agreed, the upcoming window will be the last chance to get a fee for the duo.

Of course, the value of promotion means that Leicester may prefer to wait until the summer, when the players could leave for nothing, but it does at least mean they will have helped their promotion push.

It may be a case that Ndidi and Iheanacho will wait until the summer themselves, knowing there will be more options for them as free agents. Plus, the prospect of re-signing with Leicester may depend on whether they are back in the Premier League.

What next for Leicester?

This isn’t something that will worry Leicester too much, as they’ve known Ndidi and Iheanacho are approaching the final months of their deals, and they will continue to talk to them in the background.

Clearly, from the performances of the pair this season, it’s not something that is distracting the players, who are committed to helping the Midlands outfit back to the top-flight.

But, there’s no doubt they could be put in a difficult position if offers arrive, so that’s something to consider for January, and it will obviously influence the incoming business they do.

Right now though, Maresca will be focused on his side getting back on track, and there’s a lot of football to be played before the window opens.