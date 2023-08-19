Highlights Leeds United are prioritising signings in central midfield, left-back, and striker positions before the transfer deadline.

The squad currently lacks the quality expected by the new manager, Daniel Farke, and has been affected by contract issues and potential departures.

Leeds United will be looking for financial backing to make the necessary additions to the squad, as they aim for promotion from the Championship.

Leeds United are prioritising signings in three positions ahead of the transfer deadline, which is on September 1.

Which areas are Leeds looking to strengthen?

It has been a tough summer for the Whites, who were relegated from the Premier League last time out, with the 49ers taking full control of the club, and they’ve brought in Daniel Farke as the new boss.

Despite starting pre-season as one of the firm favourites for promotion, Leeds are without a win in three in the Championship.

However, the fans recognise that Farke is having to deal with a lot, with the squad not having the quality he would’ve expected at this stage. Plus, he hasn’t been helped with the contract issues that have impacted the club all summer, and Wilfried Gnonto is pushing to leave.

So, there’s a lot of activity to do before the deadline, and whilst a few more departures are inevitable, there will be a focus on incomings.

And, Football Insider has revealed that Leeds are targeting three new recruits.

“Leeds United are ready to add a central midfielder, left-back and striker in their next wave of summer transfer business, sources have told Football Insider.

“Leeds have drawn up a list of key striker targets with Patrick Bamford currently out through injury. Meanwhile, a central midfielder has also been identified as a priority for Farke with an exit for Tyler Adams remaining a real possibility.

“The United States international remains out injured at present, and another injury is causing panic in the Leeds ranks – with Junior Firpo remaining on the treatment table. Firpo could be on the sidelines until mid-September, as such, Leeds are keen to add another left-back option to their complement of summer signings.”

How much will Leeds have to spend this summer?

The 49ers vowed to be ‘aggressive’ in the market after their takeover was complete, and whilst they have brought in new faces, it still seems as though there’s a lot more work to do.

In fairness, they haven’t been helped by the contracts that were handed out by the previous regime, and with so many leaving on loan, they haven’t brought in big sums which could have prompted more business earlier in the window.

Nevertheless, Farke will expect financial backing quickly, and it seems inevitable that there will be new additions to this Leeds squad, who clearly need support.

What next for Leeds United?

The 1-1 draw against West Brom on Friday night proved that there are still good players at Elland Road, and they will be frustrated that they couldn’t turn their dominance into three points, whilst they will be aggrieved that Albion’s only goal was allowed to stand.

With a week until the next game, it seems as though there will be plenty of change at Leeds in the coming days, and it will be intriguing to see what shape the squad is in for what will be a tough trip to Ipswich Town.

So, attention will be on off-field events for the next week, as Farke looks to get going at Leeds.