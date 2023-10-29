Highlights Bristol City are seeking a new manager after sacking Nigel Pearson due to recent underachieving results and their aim for promotion.

John Eustace, Gary Rowett, and Nathan Jones are the top candidates being considered for the manager position.

The club wants a swift appointment but it's uncertain if a new boss will be in place for the upcoming game against Sheffield Wednesday. Curtis Fleming is the interim head coach for now.

Nigel Pearson sacked by Bristol City

A 2-0 defeat at Cardiff City on Saturday made it three defeats in four for the Robins, and left them 15th in the table, although they’re only five points away from the play-offs.

Therefore, few saw Pearson’s exit coming, but the decision was made, as chairman Jon Lansdown explained that he felt the side were underachieving with recent results, with promotion the aim.

Whether that’s realistic given their resources will prompt debate, but the hierarchy are now looking for Pearson’s replacement.

Bristol City seek talks with three managers

And, the club already have a few options in mind, as Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett revealed the name of three managers who Bristol City are looking to speak to.

“John Eustace, Gary Rowett and Nathan Jones are top of Bristol City’s list of candidates to replace Nigel Pearson, I’ve been told. City’s bosses want to move quickly, and already have a shortlist, with those 3 out-of-work managers top of those they want to talk to.”

As mentioned, with all three currently available, there would be no obstacles to speaking to them about the role, so you would expect that it can take place in the coming days.

Who should Bristol City appoint?

In truth, all three names here look like decent candidates, and it proves that the Bristol City board are targeting a boss that has Championship experience.

Rowett did a good job with Millwall over the years, although he couldn’t take them to the next level by reaching the play-offs, even if they had often been in the mix for a top six finish.

With Eustace, his stock is high right now after the excellent work he did with Birmingham, who have gone on to lose three on the bounce since he was sacked and controversially replaced by Wayne Rooney.

Finally, Jones would undoubtedly be the most divisive of the three, as he has had some battles with Bristol City over the years, and the fact he is a Cardiff fan won’t help either! But, his remarkable job at Luton deserves huge respect, even if he has failed at Stoke and Southampton.

However, the debate will be whether any of these managers represent an upgrade on Pearson, who has proven himself as a winner at this level, and many agree he had done a good job at Ashton Gate.

What next for Bristol City?

The update suggesting they want a swift appointment is a positive, as it’s never a good time to sack a manager with games coming up.

It remains to be seen whether a new boss is in place for the game at home to Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, which is a fixture that the club will expect to win given the Owls’ struggles.

Curtis Fleming has been named as the interim head coach, so he will be leading the preparation for that fixture.