The Sunderland players were unhappy with Mick Beale after he ordered them to do extra training after a loss, but he had the day off.

Sunderland sack Mick Beale

The 43-year-old was only named as the Black Cats head coach back in December, as he agreed a deal until the summer of 2026.

Yet, he has lasted barely two months at the Stadium of Light, with the club announcing on Monday afternoon that they had sacked Beale following successive defeats that left them four points away from the play-off places.

Mick Beale had issues with the Sunderland squad

The call was a surprising one not just because of the short time Beale has been given in the role, but also because the results weren’t that bad, even if there were also grumblings about the style of play.

However, TalkSPORT has claimed that Beale ‘lost the dressing room’, as they explained how he brought the players in for extra training only to not turn up to the session, which angered the squad.

“TalkSPORT understands Beale lost the dressing room, with the Sunderland players particularly unhappy at being made to do extra training after a defeat, while the manager himself took the day off.”

You can understand why this would not go down well with the players, as there needs to be a feeling of unity at every football club if you are to be successful.

So, in this scenario, Beale deciding to take the day off gives off the impression that he didn’t take any responsibility for the loss, and he’s putting all the blame on the players.

In truth, Beale should have known that something like this would have annoyed the group, and it’s poor man management.

Of course, we don’t know how true this update is, but if the Sunderland hierarchy did feel that there were issues behind the scenes, then you can see why they may have decided to part company with Beale.

It’s been a tough season for Beale, who was regarded as a bright, young coach when he took the QPR job in 2022, but his struggles at Rangers and now Sunderland have damaged his reputation.

Sunderland still have a lot to play for

Sunderland have confirmed that Mike Dodds will lead the team for the rest of the season, which is a positive as it means there can be a real focus on football.

As mentioned above, the Black Cats are only four points away from sixth with 13 games to go, so they can’t give up, and they must believe that they can achieve promotion to the Premier League.

Dodds is someone who has shown he can get a lot out of this team, as he was in the dugout as Sunderland beat West Brom and Leeds following Mowbray’s departure.

So, it makes sense that he is given a chance to show what he can do as the main man, and those performances prove that he is a coach the players respect and will be willing to work for.