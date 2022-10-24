Update outlines January transfer plans for key Burnley player

Southampton do have a recall option in Nathan Tella’s loan move to Burnley, although they are unlikely to trigger it as it stands.

The Clarets enjoyed a very busy summer, with the versatile forward one many new faces brought to Turf Moor by Vincent Kompany in the previous transfer window.

And, he has settled superbly, with his goal in the 4-2 comeback win on Saturday the sixth time Tella has found the net in 14 league games.

Therefore, his quality is clear to see and Kompany will see the 23-year-old as a key part of his plans moving forward. So, the prospect of Saints recalling their player in the New Year would be a real concern.

However, in a pleasing update for the Championship side, The Athletic have revealed that the south coast outfit are ‘unlikely’ to bring Tella back as they are pleased with how he is developing as a player and he is settled.

Tella will hope to continue his fine form as Burnley take on Norwich City at home tomorrow as they look to move to the top of the table with a win.

The verdict

Firstly, it makes sense that Southampton put a recall option in as if they get injuries or if Tella wasn’t playing regularly they would want to bring him back.

So, this isn’t something that should really worry Burnley fans and this update is obviously a huge positive as Tella has quickly become an important player.

As long as there are no fresh problems with Southampton attackers up until January then it appears Tella will stay and that will be the right move for all parties.

