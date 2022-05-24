Update outlines Fulham’s transfer plans ahead of Premier League return

Fulham are expected to be very busy in the transfer window as they prepare for life back in the Premier League, with Marco Silva targeting at least five key additions.

The Cottagers have just enjoyed a fantastic year in the Championship, with the Portuguese coach building a stylish squad that produced some great attacking football to win the title.

However, Silva knows work needs to be done to ensure they compete in the top-flight and The Athletic have revealed that four positions have been identified to improve in the market.

“Fulham are expected to be active in the summer, with priority positions thought to include a right-back, centre-half, central midfield and wingers.”

Owner Tony Khan has backed previous managers when they’ve been in the Premier League, although it hasn’t brought the success they had hoped. But, Silva has shown over the past year that he is ready to be trusted with a big budget.

Plenty of names have been linked with the Londoners, including Newcastle United’s Miguel Almiron most recently.

The verdict

This is going to be a very interesting summer for Fulham as when they’ve made major changes to the team in the past following promotion it hasn’t really worked out.

Silva has built a team with a good spirit, so it’s about finding the balance between improving the team but ensuring that togetherness from the current group remains.

Ultimately, fans will be excited about what the summer can bring and they would probably agree that the positions mentioned do need strengthening. Now, it’s about identifying the right options, which is always the hard part!

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.