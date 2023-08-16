Highlights Everton delay letting Tom Cannon leave as they wait for a new striker, generating interest from Championship clubs including Sunderland, Leeds, and Stoke City.

The Toffees are likely to keep Cannon until they secure a new number nine, with a move for Patson Daka taking longer than expected.

The level of interest in Cannon showcases his potential as a goalscorer in the Championship, with Leeds and Preston among the clubs keen to sign him.

Everton have delayed letting Tom Cannon leave the club as they wait to bring in a new striker to strengthen Sean Dyche’s squad.

Championship interest emerges in Tom Cannon

The 20-year-old, who has come through the ranks at Everton, spent the second half of the previous campaign with Preston, and it’s a move that worked out very well. Cannon scored eight goals in 20 games at Deepdale, and impressed with his all-round game.

Therefore, it’s perhaps no surprise that there is plenty of interest in the second tier in Cannon, with Sunderland, Leeds and Stoke City among the clubs keen on the player, whilst Preston are also desperate to bring him back.

It had been expected that a decision would have been made by now, but Cannon remains at Goodison Park, and he was an unused substitute as Dyche’s side lost to Fulham on the opening day.

And, in a fresh update, Sun journalist Alan Nixon revealed that the Toffees are likely to keep Cannon until a new number nine arrives.

“Dyche hoped to have a new forward in time for the next game but a move for Leicester’s Patson Daka is taking longer than hoped and expected. Instead, Dyche has been left with thin options and that means a deadline on Cannon going to Preston on Wednesday may be extended.

“Cannon played a half in a closed door game at Manchester United but will have to wait for word to go. He was an unused sub for the first team last weekend.”

Who will sign Tom Cannon?

It’s still unclear where Cannon will end up playing, and those interested clubs will be frustrated that it’s dragging on.

The clubs will have a list of targets in mind, so they will want to move down the list if it’s apparent that they can’t get Cannon.

However, you can understand why Everton are reluctant to let the youngster leave, although the fact he didn’t come on in a home game against Fulham when they were losing was a surprise, and suggests Dyche isn’t a big fan. In which case, a loan now would be best for all parties. But, it’s obviously Everton’s choice, and you can understand why they want to wait.

Which club needs to sign Tom Cannon?

The striker proved last season that he can get goals in the second tier, and the level of interest in Cannon shows that many clubs believe he can star in the Championship.

Of the clubs interested, Leeds are an obvious choice, as they desperately need a new striker, with Patrick Bamford out injured and a lack of senior cover behind him.

Elsewhere, Preston are another side who want a striker, and they will feel they have an advantage over their rivals given Cannon enjoyed his time with Ryan Lowe last season.

The number of clubs keen to get this deal done shows how hard it is to find a goalscorer, and it will be a real coup for whoever does win the race for Cannon’s signature.

Everton are back in action at Aston Villa on Sunday, so it will be interesting to see if Cannon is involved.