Cardiff City are not interested in Newport County right-back Cameron Norman after reports suggested he was a target for the Bluebirds.

Who is Cameron Norman?

The 27-year-old joined the Exiles on a two-year contract in 2021, and he has gone on to be a very impressive player for the side.

Norman shone during the current campaign, even though it was an underwhelming season for Newport, as he weighed in with five goals and five assists, whilst he didn’t miss a game for the side.

However, with his deal expiring this summer, Newport have known for some time that they face a challenge to keep the player at Rodney Parade.

And, it was claimed last week that Cardiff were going to rival Rotherham for the signature of the soon-to-be free agent, as they look to bolster their squad following their successful battle against relegation.

But, it seems those reports are wide of the mark, as Wales Online confirmed that Norman isn’t a target for the Bluebirds.

“Cardiff might indeed be looking for a right-back this summer, with the signing of Vontae Campbell last season not really working out. However, we are told there is no truth in links with the Exiles man.”

It’s certain to be a very busy summer for the club, with the immediate priority sorting out a new head coach after Sabri Lamouchi moved on despite keeping the side in the second tier.

Cardiff set for a hectic summer

This would obviously be a big jump up for Norman, so you can understand why Cardiff may not want to pursue the player. Having said that, he has shown a lot of quality for Newport in the past year especially, and you would expect him to have offers from teams in the Championship and League One, and whoever does pick him up on a free will be making a smart signing.

But, for the Bluebirds, they need to sort the new head coach first. From there, they will then be expecting a busy summer, because whoever does come in is going to want to reshape the squad completely, and it’s clear more is needed in the group to ensure they aren’t fighting relegation in 12 months time.

So, it will be interesting to see what lies ahead for Cardiff, but they will no doubt be on the lookout for free agents, as they won’t have a big budget to work with this summer.