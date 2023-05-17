Burnley are firmly in the race to sign Taylor Harwood-Bellis this summer, even though the Manchester City man is also attracting interest from Newcastle and West Ham.

Will Taylor Harwood-Bellis leave Man City?

The England U21 international has been highly-regarded for some time by the Premier League champions, but he has understandably found it hard to get game time at the Etihad Stadium.

Therefore, the defender has had several loan spells to get more game time, the latest of which was at Turf Moor, which went superbly well.

Harwood-Bellis was a regular under Vincent Kompany, starring as the Clarets won the Championship title, picking up over 100 points in the process.

So, the centre-back has returned to City, but there are doubts about his long-term future, as he only has a year left on his deal, meaning he is likely to be sold if new terms aren’t agreed.

And, a host of clubs are tracking the player, with Newcastle and West Ham believed to be rivalling Burnley.

Normally, the prospect of European football with the Magpies, or potentially the Hammers if they win the Europa Conference League, would give them an advantage in the race for Harwood-Bellis.

Yet, Football Insider have revealed that Burnley are firmly in the picture as the youngster plots his next move, due to the success he had with the club this season.

“A well-placed Clarets source has told Football Insider that Vincent Kompany’s side will be well in the hunt for his signature if the defender becomes available – despite competition from established top-flight outfits like Newcastle and West Ham.

“It is believed Kompany has built a good understanding with the centre-back sensation following the youngster’s loan spells under the Belgian at Anderlecht and Turf Moor.”

Kompany will be a big pull for Burnley

This shows just how much Harwood-Bellis enjoyed his time with Burnley, and he clearly feels Kompany is the sort of coach that can help and improve his game, as he has done in the past 12 months.

The Clarets chief is regarded as a top quality coach, and that, combined with his reputation as a player, means he is going to be an attractive option for players out there, especially younger ones.

Anyone who saw Harwood-Bellis play for Burnley will recognise he is a top talent, and it will be a big coup for the newly-promoted side if they can win the race for his signature ahead of established Premier League sides.