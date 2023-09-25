Highlights Bristol City are unlikely to sign Caleb Chukwuemeka on a free transfer after he featured for their U21 side.

Bristol City are ‘unlikely’ to make a move to sign Caleb Chukwuemeka on a free transfer after the attacker featured for their U21 side.

Who is Caleb Chukwuemeka?

The 21-year-old, who can play in different attacking positions, is the older brother of Chelsea midfielder Carney.

After coming through the ranks at Northampton, Chukwuemeka sealed a move to Aston Villa, where he linked up with the development side over the past few years.

However, he departed the Premier League side in the summer, and he has been on the lookout for a new club since.

Bristol City consider move for Caleb Chukwuemeka

And, it was revealed that Chukwuemeka was part of the Bristol City U21 side that played against Ipswich Town on Monday, after spending time training with the club.

It’s fair to say the youngster didn’t stand out, as he was replaced at half-time, in a game the Robins would win 2-0.

As Chukwuemeka is without a club, they could bring him in on a free transfer outside the window, but Bristol Live has explained that a deal is not expected to be offered to the player, who has been out on loan at Livingston and Crawley Town in the past.

“Bristol Live understands Chukwuemeka has been taken on trial with a means for the Under-21 set-up rather than being an immediate first-team consideration, but the Robins are unlikely to offer him a contract.”

Do Bristol City need Caleb Chukwuemeka?

This would have been an interesting move by Bristol City, as Chukwuemeka was highly-rated a few years ago when he joined Villa, alongside his brother.

However, his career has stalled in the past few years, with the loan moves not always working out, although he still has plenty of potential to go on to fulfil the potential he has.

But, the update clearly states that he would have joined the Robins development side, and that may not be the right move for Chukwuemeka at this stage of his career. He could do with finding a permanent home that will give him the chance to show what he can do at senior level, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

In terms of Bristol City’s squad, boss Nigel Pearson will be happy with the group he has at his disposal, and whilst they lost to Leicester last time out, they have had a decent start.

So, they won’t go into the free agent market, but you can be sure Pearson will want to add one or two in the New Year when the window opens. That’s a long way off though, and a lot can happen between now and then.

What next for Bristol City?

Next up, the Robins are in action on Saturday when they welcome Stoke City to Ashton Gate, and they will fancy their chances given how the Potters are struggling, with Alex Neil already under pressure from some fans after an underwhelming start despite a very busy summer that saw major changes made to the squad.