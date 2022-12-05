Update outlines Bristol City’s plans with defender ahead of January transfer window

Bristol City are unlikely to recall Ryley Towler from his successful loan spell with AFC Wimbledon.

The 20-year-old had been involved with the Robins’ first-team over the past year or so but he struggled for game time, which is why a temporary switch to the League Two side was sanctioned in the summer window.

And, it’s fair to say it’s a move that has paid off, with Towler starring for Johnnie Jackson’s side who have really picked up since the youngster came into the team, whether he has played in defence or defensive midfield.

Therefore, there had been a thought that Bristol City could bring Towler back in the New Year, when they have an option to recall.

However, speaking to Bristol Live, technical director Brian Tinnion explained how the player is benefiting from regular game time.

“If Ryley comes back you have to be saying, really, it’s going to be him playing for the team because he’s developing so well in playing every week. To bring him back and play him in our Under-21s will be totally counter-productive to his development and will stop some of our young ones playing in the 21s.”

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20 Cole Skuse Yes No

The verdict

This seems like a sensible decision from Bristol City as Towler’s game is improving from his time with AFC Wimbledon.

So, as Tinnion says, if you’re going to bring him back then it needs to be to play for Nigel Pearson’s side but the reality is that he’s still going to struggle to get into the XI.

With that in mind, reassessing in the summer seems the correct call and it’s now down to Towler to continue his impressive displays over the coming months.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.