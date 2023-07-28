Highlights Leeds United's Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville missed the friendly against Nottingham Forest due to minor injuries.

Both players have been linked with potential transfers this summer, with Drameh impressing on loan at Luton Town.

The absence of Drameh and Summerville does not guarantee their stay at Leeds beyond the transfer deadline.

Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville both had ‘minor knocks’ which kept them out of Leeds United’s friendly win against Nottingham Forest on Thursday night.

Leeds beat Nottingham Forest in pre-season friendly

Daniel Farke’s side are continuing to gear up for the new Championship season, and they faced Forest at Burton Albion’s Pirelli Stadium last night, with the Whites coming out 2-0 winners.

Goals from Patrick Bamford and Ian Poveda meant it was a positive workout for Leeds, who did impress with how they kept the ball and created chances against top-flight opposition.

However, one other talking point was the omission of Drameh and Summerville from the squad.

Why didn’t Drameh and Summerville play?

The duo have been linked with moves away this summer, with Drameh’s stock high after a hugely impressive loan spell with Luton Town in the previous campaign.

He starred at right wing-back for the Hatters as they won promotion, and with Luke Ayling still at the club, it remains to be seen whether he will be in Farke’s XI moving forward.

Those performances at Kenilworth Road caught attention, and Drameh has been linked with a transfer away in the window.

It’s a similar story with Summerville. The winger is thought to have been on the radar of PSV and Everton, among others, over the past few weeks, and it’s unclear what Leeds’ stance is over the player considering the quality and depth they have out wide.

Therefore, some wondered whether their absence from the Forest game was down to a transfer move.

However, journalist Graham Smyth revealed that it was simply down to the pair picking up a slight issue from the friendly against Monaco, which was played over the weekend.

“Minor knocks for both Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville, who took a few whacks at York.”

Will Cody Drameh and Crysencio Summerville leave Leeds?

Of course, just because the pair weren’t involved against Forest due to fitness reasons, it doesn’t mean they will still be at Elland Road beyond the transfer deadline.

As mentioned, the situation with Drameh is influenced by Ayling. The latter has been a leader for Leeds over the years, and Drameh won’t want to be a backup. Plus, with his contract expiring in 12 months time, the Yorkshire side know that this could be the last chance to get a suitable fee for the player.

With Summerville, he still has three years to go on his deal, so they are certainly under no pressure to sell there. Nevertheless, with Jack Harrison, Luis Sinisterra, Dan James and Wilfried Gnonto currently on the books, Leeds are stacked for options out wide.

That means they will surely be open to offers for one or two of those players, as Farke looks to work with a more balanced squad, whilst some sales may be needed to allow him to bring in his own signings.

Leeds start their Championship season with a home game against Cardiff City on August 6. They are set to play their final pre-season fixture at Hearts this weekend.