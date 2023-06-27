Leeds United hope to keep Max Wober, Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Wilfried Gnonto at the club despite transfer interest in the players.

Leeds United summer transfer plans

After suffering relegation to the Championship, the Whites knew they were going to be vulnerable to losing some influential figures this summer, and a host of names have been linked with moves away.

Gnonto has been linked with the likes of Juventus and Everton, with Adams on the radar of several Premier League sides including Aston Villa.

However, in an update shared by the Yorkshire Evening Post, the duo have been identified as part of a ‘key’ quartet that the 49ers hope to build around moving forward once they have completed their takeover of Leeds.

“Gnonto is among those identified as key players for the upcoming Championship season, by incoming owners 49ers Enterprises. The Italian, along with Tyler Adams and Jack Harrison, were always likely to be the subject of transfer speculation but 49ers Enterprises hope to be able to convince them to stay this summer. Max Wober is another viewed as a key player.”

It has been claimed that several members of the Whites squad have relegation clauses as part of their contracts, which would prevent Leeds stopping them leaving if a suitable offer arrives.

It’s set to be a busy week at Elland Road, as the 49ers takeover is expected to be confirmed by Sunday ‘at the very latest’, with the next head coach to be announced once that is finalised.

Can Leeds keep hold of their key men?

The 49ers are looking to make Leeds a force in the future, so the first step is obviously winning promotion next season, which is why they want to keep hold of their better players. Of course, it’s not as easy as that, and the financial implications of life back in the Championship means that decisions need to be made if suitable offers arrive. As well as that, the clauses could take the matter out of Leeds’ hands.

But, the support will be pleased to see that the club are going to fight to keep the four players, and most would agree that they are four players who would be massive to a promotion push next season.

So, this is one to monitor in the coming weeks, and the head coach appointment is going to have an impact on what each individual decides. Then, it will be outlining a project and vision to those in the squad, and it will be interesting to see what the Leeds group looks like when the window shuts.