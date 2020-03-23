Update on West Brom’s Charlie Austin emerges

West Bromwich Albion striker Charlie Austin is now said to be on the mend after falling ill earlier this month, with the Express and Star reporting that the striker is now recovering after contracting symptoms which are in-keeping with that of Coronavirus.

The former Southampton man is said to have been self isolating since the 14th March after developing a high temperature and other flu related symptoms, leading to fears that he could have contracted Covid-19.

It is understood that the striker did not undergo tests to see if he has the virus but was instead told to self isolate and therefore distance himself from others until he makes a full recovery.

Speaking last Friday about how the illness had affected him, Austin told the Express and Star the following:

“The heat from my head was so intense.

“I didn’t know what was going on.”

Since speaking out about his illness however, Austin has since taken to Twitter to give fans an insight into his recovery after he posted the following:

Austin only joined the Baggies this summer, and has since gone onto appear in 30 games for the club across all competitions whilst notching nine goals in the process.

The Verdict

Everyone associated with West Brom will no doubt be pleased to see that Austin is on the mend after suffering an unsurprisingly worrying illness of late, with the threat of Coronavirus being an everyday issue for people all over the world at present.

For Austin, the road to recovery will need to be completed before he can think about keeping his fitness up before/if the respective EFL club’s return to playing action, with there currently being no end in sight for the virus at present.

Meanwhile, the Baggies have also taken further steps to protect their employees from infection after the club announced that they had shut the Hawthorns for the foreseeable future earlier today.