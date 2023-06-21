Everton’s Ellis Simms is a wanted man this summer as three sides are chasing his signature, according to Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers.

The clubs have all made their interest known in the Premier League striker, and according to this update, a decision will be made in the next few days.

Who is Ellis Simms?

Simms is a player that is well known to the EFL, having spent the last few seasons on loan at Blackpool and Sunderland.

The forward originally came through the ranks at Manchester City but left the club in 2017 to join Everton’s youth team.

The 22-year-old made his way through the academies before joining Blackpool in 2021, playing for the club for the final six months of the 2020/21 season.

Then, in 2022, he joined Scottish Premiership side Hearts on a six-month loan until the end of the season.

Simms then made the move to Sunderland last summer, where he stayed until the end of December before being recalled by his parent club.

The forward has played 21 times in League One, scoring eight goals, and 17 times in the Championship, grabbing seven goals.

Ellis Simms enjoyed a loan spell at Sunderland last season

Which teams are interested in Ellis Simms?

It now looks as though Simms could be close to adding to his tally in the Championship, as two teams are interested in a deal.

It was reported earlier this month that Sunderland are monitoring Simms’ situation as Everton weigh up his future. The Black Cats are keen to strengthen their attack this summer and Tony Mowbray is believed to be a fan of Simms having worked with him last season.

However, the Black Cats face stiff competition as Ipswich Town are also interested in the 22-year-old, according to TWTD.

The report states that the forward is one of a number of strikers that are on the Tractor Boys list this summer.

There have been mentions of Ipswich already bidding £3.5 million for Simms, but they have been labelled as wide of the mark.

Now, Sky Sports reporter Alan Myers has confirmed three clubs have made their interest known, but no bid has been accepted as of yet, with a decision expected in the next few days.

The forward is entering the final 12 months of his contract at Everton, so it is likely that if the forward doesn’t feature in the plans of Sean Dyche, he will be allowed to leave the club this summer.