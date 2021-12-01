Update on teenage midfielder, Riley McGree latest, Dion Sanderson news: The latest Birmingham City transfer talking points

Birmingham City are currently sitting in 14th place in the Championship table and are a mere seven points from the play-off places.

The Blues made a good start to the campaign, before embarking on a difficult spell as the season progressed.

Injuries to key personnel have plagued Birmingham’s season thus far, with Tahith Chong set to miss a big chunk of the campaign, whilst Maxime Colin has already been sidelined for a while.

With January fast-approaching, here, we take a look at a few transfer talking points surrounding Birmingham…

17-year-old is attracting the interest of the Premier League

Midfielder George Hall, who recently made his debut for England U18, is attracting the attention of a whole host of Premier League clubs, as per a report from the Daily Mail.

The report states that Brighton & Hove Albion, Leeds United, Newcastle United and Southampton are all interested in the exciting prospect.

Birmingham are reportedly preparing a professional contract for the young academy star, but it remains to be seen where his immediate future lies.

Birmingham look set to lose Riley McGree in January

Riley McGree has enjoyed an excellent second spell with the Blues this season, proving to be a creative spark and an excellent Progresso when in possession.

His classy performances in the middle of midfield have not gone unnoticed, with the young midfielder emerging as somewhat of a fans’ favourite.

McGree has made his love for the club known during his time with the Blues, but it will be difficult to keep him beyond January – when his loan deal expires.

McGree’s importance was amplified last month when it first emerged about how long Chong would be out for.

Blues could face another loan blow

Despite signing on a season-long loan move at the start of the campaign, Dion Sanderson could return to Wolves in January, as per a report from The Athletic.

Bruno Lage is having to deal with several defensive injuries at the moment, which could lead to the Premier League outfit to trigger a recall option in his contract.

Sanderson has emerged as an integral first team player in recent weeks, which would make his departure a big blow for the Blues.