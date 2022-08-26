Update on Sheffield United player’s potential transfer to West Brom provided

West Bromwich Albion are yet to contact league rivals Sheffield United regarding the potential availability of Oli McBurnie, according to an update from Yorkshire Live journalist Nathan Hemmingham.

The Baggies are currently on the prowl for a new striker after losing the likes of Daryl Dike and Kenneth Zohore to injury, with these setbacks leaving Steve Bruce severely short of options in this department.

And they haven’t had a shortage of targets in their quest to address this position, with Football League World understanding that they were in talks with former Nottingham Forest talisman Lewis Grabban before his move to Al-Ahli.

Liam Delap is another player they tried to bring in – but Stoke City managed to beat them to his signature with the Manchester City youngster’s father Rory being part of the Potters’ coaching staff.

And with Reading determined to keep hold of Lucas Joao, it remains to be seen whether Bruce now has McBurnie as his top target after being linked with a move by journalist Alan Nixon, though the ex-Swansea City man seems to be highly rated by the Blades’ manager Paul Heckingbottom despite last season’s struggles.

At this stage, there has been no contact by the Baggies regarding a potential move and that could mean a move for a forward goes right down to the wire for Albion with the window closing on September 1st.

The Verdict:

The Blades don’t exactly have a huge number of options in their forward department and this is why they would probably be well served holding on to McBurnie at this stage, though they could have let him go if they had more attackers at their disposal.

Iliman Ndiaye is likely to be a real goalscoring asset – but Rhian Brewster needs to try and live up to expectations, Daniel Jebbison is still young and Billy Sharp isn’t likely to play every minute of this season.

This is why they should be looking to retain the 26-year-old, with Will Osulu potentially allowed to go out on loan if the Scotland man stays put at Bramall Lane beyond the remainder of the summer window.

His goalscoring record hasn’t exactly been brilliant in recent times – but he has shown at Swansea that he can be a real goalscoring asset and if he can get into top form – there’s every chance he could be crucial in firing the Blades to promotion this season.

He will provide the squad depth needed up top, so unless they can bring in another forward who can do a much better job up top, then they shouldn’t be looking to offload him to a potential promotion rival.