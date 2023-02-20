Update on Rangers goalkeeper search emerges amid Norwich City player links

Rangers goalkeeper Allan McGregor is ‘almost certain’ to depart the club at the end of the season, as per a report from Football Insider.

A previous report from Football Insider claimed that Norwich City goalkeeper Angus Gunn was being considered by the Scottish giants as they looked for a contingency plan for if the 41-year-old was to depart.

Gunn is not the only goalkeeper under consideration, with Manchester United’s Jack Butland and Livingston’s Shamal George also on their radar.

The current Norwich shot-stopper is first-choice at Carrow Road as his side continue to chase down a Championship play-off spot in what remains of this season.

Appearing 15 times in the league thus far for the Canaries, the 27-year-old has kept three clean sheets and has conceded 16 goals in the process.

The verdict

It will be interesting to see if the Scottish outfit prioritise a move for Gunn over the targets that they’ve currently got on their list, whilst Norwich’s stance could be a stumbling block for the Gers.

In the summer, Gunn will still have two years left on his current deal at Carrow Road, which may make it difficult for the two clubs to come to an agreement.

It is likely that Rangers will have a long list of goalkeeping options that they will explore from now up until they find a McGregor replacement.

Gunn’s contract situation and the fact that Norwich are still in the promotion conversation means it may be a difficult deal for Rangers to complete.