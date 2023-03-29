As the League One campaign enters its final stages, Plymouth Argyle find themselves in an excellent position.

Indeed, after a long, hard-fought campaign up until this point, Argyle sit top of the third tier standings, two points clear of Sheffield Wednesday in second, and five clear of Ipswich Town in third.

The above sides do have one game in hand on Argyle, but they are well in the mix for promotion as they prepare for their Papa John's Trophy final at Wembley this weekend.

One signing that has played a part - mostly as a squad player - is Birmingham City loanee Sam Cosgrove, having joined the club temporarily last summer.

Indeed, although not always a starter, the 26-year-old has found a way to make a decent contribution, scoring eight league goals and registering two assists in 27 league appearances.

Furthermore, Cosgrove has also played a big role in the club's run to the Papa John's Trophy at Wembley this weekend.

In the competition, Cosgrove has netted four goals in five appearances.

Naturally, having done relatively well, speculation over whether or not he could sign for Plymouth permanently in the summer has arisen. However, PlymouthLive journalist Chris Errington has claimed that the club will not do so in a recent interview with BirminghamLive.

On the 26-year-old's future, Errington revealed, via BirminghamLive: "He has been an important part of their success this season, although he has not played since March 4 and the 2-0 home win against Charlton Athletic due to a calf injury,”

“Eighteen of his total 33 appearances have been as an impact substitute in the second half of games when the opposition defence have begun to tire, with Ryan Hardie often preferred by manager Steven Schumacher to start up front in a 3-4-2-1 formation.

“Cosgrove was signed by Birmingham for a big transfer fee - I have seen £2million mentioned - and his wages will reflect that too.

"I cannot see Argyle coming up with the finances that would be required to get a permanent deal done, even if they are promoted.

"Their aim is to become a sustainable Championship club. What his loan spell at Home Park will have done though is get Cosgrove playing with confidence and a smile on his face again and Birmingham could benefit from that next season.”

The Verdict

This latest update does not really come as much of a surprise, to be honest.

As well as Cosgrove has done at Plymouth as a squad player, I always saw the cost the Blues paid for him as a stumbling block to any permanent move this summer.

Indeed, I believe his future, at least next season, lies back at Birmingham City, with his parent club themselves needing some fresh legs added to the striking department.

The hope will be that the goals he has scored this campaign, he can emulate back up in the Championship, with some added confidence following a difficult first spell at St Andrews.