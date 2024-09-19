Manchester United are still said to be ‘pushing hard’ to get a deal done for Sunderland’s Chris Rigg.

That’s according to respected journalist Graeme Bailey, who admitted to United in Focus that he believes the Mackems’ youngster will be on the move in January, with a number of top clubs keen.

The sports writer went on to say that he expects a deal to be worth somewhere in the region of £20-30 million for the 17-year-old, who has become a mainstay in the Black Cats side of late.

The teenager is not only facing interest from the Red Devils though, with European giants Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund also said be tracking his progress at this moment in time.

United still seem to be trying hard to get a deal over the line for Rigg, according to Bailey, with the Sunderland academy graduate continuing to impress in his early career at the Stadium of Light.

The all-action midfielder has started four of his side’s five Championship matches this season, and continues to gain plenty of admirers for his performances in the middle of the park since making his debut last year as a 16-year-old.

With interest continuing to hot up surrounding the young hotshot, Bailey expects the Red Devils to act sooner rather than later to try and get a deal over the line for the precocious talent.

Speaking to United In Focus, Bailey said: “I actually think he will probably end up at United, that’s the crux of it and I think they are pushing hard.

“United are huge fans of him, they like him a lot. Basically, it will come down to the player himself when it comes time to do a deal for him – I personally expect that to be done in January.

“We are going to see the battle emerge in the coming weeks and months, and United are firmly in the mix. But it may not even be in England as Dortmund likes him as well, wherever he wants his next club to be he will have that option.

“We are talking £20m-£30m for Chris Rigg. He’d be a first-team signing.

Chris Rigg's career statistics at Sunderland to date - per Transfermarkt Appearances Goals Assists 31 3 0

“I think the United link is intriguing because even since he was quite young, when he was 15 it was interesting a scout said to me that Rigg was the ‘nearest thing to Bryan Robson he had ever seen’.”

Manchester United want to add Chris Rigg to Old Trafford youth revolution

United have been making major strides into signing all the best young talent they can get their hands on in recent months, with Rigg the next potential superstar they have their eyes on.

The Premier League outfit continue to hoover up the stars of tomorrow, with a number of talented teenagers joining the club over the summer, including Crystal Palace prospect Samuel Lusale.

The 16-year-old winger’s move to Old Trafford has been given the all clear from the Premier League, with former Perth Glory player James Overy also linking up with Erik Ten Hag’s side.

The Red Devils have also agreed deals for Sekou Kone from Guidars FC, as well as Chido Obi-Martin who is set to join from top flight rivals Arsenal, once the Premier League sanction the transfer.

Since Ineos got involved with the club, there has been a fresh impetus on attracting the stars of tomorrow, and Rigg looks to be one that they are pushing to get over the line, and avoid missing out to a continental rival.