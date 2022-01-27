Update on Joe Rothwell’s Blackburn future issued by Tony Mowbray

Blackburn Rovers manager Tony Mowbray says midfielder Joe Rothwell will not be leaving the club in the January transfer window.

Rothwell is out of contract at Ewood Park this summer, and it was reported earlier this week that Rovers’ Championship promotion rivals Bournemouth have made a £2million bid for the midfielder.

It was subsequently revealed that Blackburn have rejected three bids from the Cherries, who are reportedly yet to come close to Rothwell’s valuation.

Now it seems that there has been even stronger interest in Rothwell than there has been from Bournemouth this month, but Mowbray still has no intention of losing the 27-year-old.

Providing an update on that speculation surrounding the midfielder as the transfer window enters its final few days, Mowbray told the Lancashire Telegraph: “Him moving to Bournemouth isn’t going to happen. What I find interesting in your world is that you pick up certain things and don’t get other things.

“We’ve had bids twice as much as much as what Bournemouth have bid which is okay from me, it doesn’t really matter.

“Some clubs have been in with twice the bid of Bournemouth and he’s still not going anywhere. That’s great credit to the owners that we’re going to give this team the best chance.

“In four days time Joe Rothwell is worth nothing to us, other than trying to help us get to where we want to go.”

So far this season, Rothwell has scored three goals and provided seven assists in 27 Championship games, helping Blackburn to second in the current second-tier standings.

The Verdict

This will surely be a big relief for those of a Blackburn Rovers persuasion.

Rothwell has been outstanding for Tony Mowbray’s side this season, and is likely to be a key figure in their push for promotion in the next few months, providing he stays at the club.

As a result, the fact that Mowbray feels confident that the midfielder will not be leaving before January, will be welcome news for those around Ewood Park, who will be dreaming of a return to the Premier League.

Indeed, when you consider Rothwell could leave for free in the summer when his contract expires, the fact Rovers are turning down significant bids for him feels like a statement of intent, that shows the club are serious about their push for promotion.