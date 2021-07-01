Update on future of Nottingham Forest target detailed after Barnsley deal expires

Dane Murphy remains on course to take up the role of CEO at Nottingham Forest following the expiration of his Barnsley contract today, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

It’s been a difficult summer for the Tykes so far, with manager Valerien Ismael joining West Bromwich Albion, captain Alex Mowatt set to follow him to the Hawthorns, and Murphy understood to be departing as well.

With the Reds’ current CEO Ioannis Vrentzos set to return to Greece, the 35-year-old has been lined up as a replacement and it seems his move to the City Ground is imminent.

Reports revealed last month that Murphy’s contract expires at the end of June, leaving him free to join Forest without the need for any compensation or a notice period.

Nixon has reported that “the plan” is for the American to take up his new role at the East Midlands club today with his Barnsley contract having now expired.

Murphy arrived at Oakwell following the Tykes’ promotion to the Championship in the summer of 2019 and has helped the club establish themselves in the second tier despite seeing multiple managers leave.

Prior to joining the Yorkshire club, he had been the head scout in New York and the technical director at Real Salt Lake and DC United.

The Verdict

Nixon has confirmed here that Murphy is indeed set to become Forest’s CEO with his Barnsley contract having now expired.

That means yet another key figure is set to leave Oakwell, in a summer that has seen them stripped of a number of their key assets.

Recovering from the loss of Murphy, Ismael and Mowatt may not be easy for the Tykes.

From a City Ground perspective, this looks like a fantastic hire as the 35-year-old has done an excellent job with limited resources at Barnsley and knows what it takes to compete at the top of the Championship table.