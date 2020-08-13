Update on future of Nottingham Forest regular provided

Nottingham Forest retain a ‘small’ hope that Ben Watson will remain at the City Ground this summer.

Watson was a key figure for the Reds last season as they challenged for the play-offs under Sabri Lamouchi, with the veteran midfielder seeing the side built around him.

The 35-year-old made 45 appearances in total for the Reds, scoring three goals and registering four assists, as well as doing a superb job breaking up play and shielding the defence.

This summer, he’s out of contract and, as per The Athletic, he’s keen to settle back in London with his family.

There’s interest from Queens Park Rangers in linking up with the midfielder, but as reported by the same outlet, there’s a ‘small’ hope that Watson will agree to a new contract with Forest and commit for the 2020/21 campaign.

As doubt continues to surround the future of Watson, Forest have moved to bring Jack Colback back in at the City Ground.

Colback spent time on loan with Forest during the 2018/19 campaign, but didn’t return for Lamouchi’s maiden campaign with the club.

The Verdict

Watson was a big part of what Forest did last season and, although their season ended in disappointment, it was a decent enough start to life under Lamouchi.

Watson was a big part of that, but there’s so much doubt surrounding his future now and you have to feel that Colback’s arrival lessens the chance of him sticking around.

In the eyes of many, Colback’s role within the squad will help cushion any blow of losing Watson.

