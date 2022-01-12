Update on future of in-demand Bristol City midfielder revealed

Bristol City have had to ward off interest in Han-Noah Massengo for quite some time now – and according to a report from Bristol World, it looks like they may have won the battle for now.

The midfielder is highly regarded at Ashton Gate and his showings in the centre of the field for the club has led to interest both a lot higher up the football pyramid and across Europe to boot.

He’s continued in the same vein this season, with 18 appearances for the Robins and a string of solid showings along the way. At just 20-years-old, he does represent an attractive option for any team to sign in terms of his potential resale value and the ability for him to get even better.

It was expected that there could be some large bids for his services this month, with seven-figure fees having already been turned down for the midfielder. However, this latest report from Bristol World suggests that he won’t be leaving the side this month and that no official bids have been lodged yet.

While bids could still come in, it looks like the Robins may be able to hold onto the midfielder until at least the end of the season as things stand. That will be a bonus for Nigel Pearson, who will be desperate to steer his side clear of the relegation places this year.

Right now, they are still fairly close to the drop zone and losing one of their best assets would be a certain blow. However, it appears as though the youngster’s future could be with Bristol City, at least for the time being.

The Verdict

Han-Noah Massengo is a talent, of that there is no doubt. Seven-figure bids have already been made and touted and yet Bristol City have continued to hold firm, which shows just how highly thought of he is.

The midfielder leaving midway through the season would be a blow to everyone at the club but it looks like they have no need to worry. With no bids, it means that if they can continue to ward off interest until the 1st February, they will at least keep him until summer.

That could be just what they need, as they look to try and avoid relegation. His talents and vision are vital in the centre of the field, so it could be just the boost that they need.

It likely won’t spell an end to any interest in his services but at least there are no bids or offers for Bristol City to have to contend with for now.