Derby County have not made contact with striker Cole Stockton ahead of his Morecambe exit, according to journalist Alan Nixon.

The 29-year-old is set to become a free agent after the North West club confirmed he would leave the end of his current deal.

Cole Stockton exit confirmed

Stockton's goals helped Morecambe defy the odds to win promotion to League One in 2020/21 and he then scored 26 times as he helped them stay in the third tier last season - drawing plenty of interest last summer as a result.

The frontman stayed put but the Shrimps confirmed when they published their released and retained list earlier this week that he would be one of 14 players leaving the club at the end of their contracts after the club's relegation to League Two.

According to The Sun, Stockton turned down Morecambe's lowly new contract offer last summer and is now attracting interest from League One - with Lincoln City thought to be keen.

Derby County stance on Cole Stockton

The Rams are said to be keen to add more forward firepower this summer as they prepare for another Championship promotion push next season.

However, Nixon has revealed that they have not made any contact with Stockton at this stage.

The forward scored 70 goals in 211 appearances for Morecambe, including 34 in 83 in League One, so should not be short of suitors.

Derby County summer transfer plans

The upcoming transfer window is expected to be a busy one at Pride Park as Warne looks to shape his squad after joining midway through the 2022/23 campaign.

Derby have been unable to buy players in the past few windows due to EFL restrictions but the Rams boss revealed recently that those have been loosened.

They're still acting under an EFL-agreed business plan but they will be able to pay moderate transfer and loan fees over the summer, which will help Warne build a squad capable of winning promotion back to the second tier next season.

Derby confirmed in their own retained and released list that contract talks with top scorer David McGoldrick are ongoing but with Lewis Dobbin and Tony Springett's loan deals done, they certainly need to add options up top.

Stockton would provide just that and is a proven marksman at this level - having scored 34 times in League One over the past two seasons.

On a free transfer, it could be a shrewd bit of business for the Rams but it seems they're yet to make a move.