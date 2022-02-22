Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has revealed that Lee Buchanan will be available for selection for tomorrow’s clash with Millwall after overcoming a knock that he suffered in training earlier this month.

As a result of this minor issue, Buchanan was forced to watch on from the sidelines for the Rams’ clash with Peterborough United.

Colin Kazim-Richards was another notable absentee from the club’s match-day squad on Saturday.

The forward has not featured for Derby since their 2-2 draw with Birmingham City due to an issue with his calf.

However, Rooney has confirmed that Kazim-Richards has now returned to training ahead of the club’s showdown with Millwall.

Having secured all three points in their meeting with Peterborough, Derby will be determined to back up this display by producing a positive performance against the Lions.

The Rams will close the gap between them and safety if they beat Millwall and Reading slip up in their meeting with Birmingham.

Ahead of the club’s meeting with Gary Rowett’s side, Rooney has shared a fitness update on Buchanan and Kazim-Richards.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference (as cited by Derby’s official Twitter account) about this duo, Rooney said: “The lads have recovered from Saturday well and we’ve no new injuries.

“Lee Buchanan will be involved again tomorrow and Colin Kazim-Richards is close.

“He’s trained today, so we’ll make a decision on him tomorrow.”

The Verdict

This is a positive update for Derby as Buchanan and Kazim-Richards both know exactly what it takes to compete at this level and thus could prove to be useful additions to their match-day squad if they are both fit enough to feature on Wednesday.

Kazim-Richards has scored three goals in his last six league appearances for the club and will be keen to add to this particular tally in the coming weeks.

Meanwhile, Buchanan has played 19 games in the Championship during the current campaign and was recently deployed as a central-defender during the club’s clashes with Hull City and Middlesbrough.

Providing that he is handed the chance to showcase his ability against Millwall by Rooney, Buchanan may be able to help his side seal a crucial victory in this fixture.