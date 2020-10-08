Update on David Brooks’ future at Bournemouth emerges amid Sheffield United interest

Bournemouth remain ‘adamant’ that David Brooks will remain a Cherries player past Friday’s EFL deadline, according to Football Insider.

The 23-year-old has been linked with a host of top-flight sides this summer, including Manchester United and Liverpool – although the Sheffield Star believe that the Blades are confident of re-signing the Wales international, whose in line to face England at Wembley tonight.

Brooks joined Bournemouth from the Bramall Lane outfit prior to the 2018-2019 campaign, and has gone on to score eight goals in 46 matches in all competitions.

He had ankle surgery last July which forced him to miss almost the whole of last season – making his first appearance post-lockdown against Crystal Palace, although his performances couldn’t stop Eddie Howe’s men from suffering relegation.

Brooks has been a regular in the Cherries side this term, featuring four times in all competitions, but looks set to join Callum Wilson and Ryan Fraser in exiting the Vitality Stadium this summer.

The Verdict

It’s no surprise that Bournemouth are reluctant to sell Brooks.

Josh King is the subject of interest from West Ham and West Brom, whilst Fraser and Wilson have already been moved on.

Cashing in on Brooks would arguably mean selling their best four attacking in the same summer which would severely damage their chances of bouncing back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.