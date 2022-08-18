Update on Darko Churlinov to Burnley provided ahead of transfer switch

It appears Burnley could finally be about to sign the player they want, with LancsLive reporting that Darko Churlinov has a fee agreed for his services and will undergo a medical at Turf Moor today.

Even though Vincent Kompany has already brought in a handful of fresh signings this window, he has continued to look for more talent to sign for his squad.

One of the latest names is Churlinov, who currently plays for Stuttgart. He has spent the entirety of his career so far in Germany and has played in both the Bundesliga and 2.Bundesliga – meaning he has plenty of experience to bring to Burnley upon his transfer move.

However, with the player not in favour at his current club, he has been available on a deal this window and the Clarets have now stumped up a fee believed to be nearly £4m to bring him to England. If he completes his medical today, then a deal should be announced for the player soon.

If the player does complete a transfer move, he will no doubt relish the chance to get more regular football. He might have experience in the top flight of German football but has never really been a starter for Stuttgart. In total, he has just 21 games for the club and not one of those appearances has been a start. Instead, he’s had to made do with appearances off the bench.

Now then, Churlinov could be set for a new team – and potentially more gametime in the Championship this season.

The Verdict

Even with Burnley already having one of the best squads and having made some of the best signings in the league this window, their boss Vincent Kompany wants to add another signing to their ranks in Churlinov.

Whilst the player might not have the best record when it comes to recent showings – one goal in 16 appearances in the Bundesliga and not a single start – he could thrive given more time on the field with the Clarets. Considering his record for Koln Under-19s, it means the player certainly is talented.

It’s just a case of giving Churlinov the chance to play and allowing him to thrive on the field. With Burnley needing more goals in the first-team squad and with the team able to give him more minutes, he could be a much better player at Turf Moor.

Considering the transfer fee involved though – which is quite a hefty amount for a Championship team – there will be some expectation on the player to produce early on in his Burnley career this season.