Update on Coventry City transfer target emerges

Coventry City transfer target Leo Ostigard is set to be involved in some capacity for Brighton and Hove Albion during pre-season, as per a recent report by The Athletic.

The Norwegian centre back spent the duration of last season out on loan in the Sky Bet Championship with the Sky Blues and is believed to be a player that the club would like to have back this term.

However it appears that Brighton do not know what they are going to do with the 21-year-old for the time being, which means he is likely to be involved for at least a portion of their pre-season schedule.

The Seagulls are seemingly set to sell one defender over the coming weeks, with Ben White appearing to be set for a move to Arsenal, which means there could be a way in for Ostigard at first team level.

Ostigard currently has one year remaining on his contract and is yet to have made his first team debut for the South Coast side.

The Verdict

Coventry may well have to bide their time if they are serious about bringing Ostigard back to the Midlands, as his future is seemingly undecided at this present moment.

He was a standout performer for the club last term and it is easy to understand why Mark Robins would like him back playing for the Sky Blues moving forwards.

Brighton are in a bit of strange situation, with the future of Ben White hanging over them, so it could be a case of that transfer taking place before they then provide clarity on the future of Ostigard.

The longer the wait goes on for Robins and co, the more likely it is that the club will move onto other targets, which means this potential deal could well come off the table altogether.