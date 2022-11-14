Update on Bournemouth’s managerial situation emerges amid Gary O’Neil links to Luton Town vacancy

Premier League outfit AFC Bournemouth have not offered a permanent managerial contract to any candidates, according to journalist Kris Temple, amid reports that Marcelo Bielsa had been given the opportunity to lead the Cherries forward.

And that news could be a big blow for Luton Town, who had set their sights on attempting to bring Bournemouth’s caretaker boss Gary O’Neil to Kenilworth Road, as exclusively reported by Football League World last week.

Pete O’Rourke had claimed that Bournemouth are in advanced talks with Argentinian coach Bielsa – who last worked at Leeds United before being sacked in February of this year – with the south coast club set to go through a lucrative American takeover in the near future from Bill Foley.

Bielsa’s potential arrival would mean a snub for O’Neil, who became the interim boss at the Vitality Stadium following Scott Parker’s departure in August and has picked up 13 points out of a possible 33 in the Premier League.

Quiz: Which club did Luton Town sell these 19 players to?

1 of 19 Curtis Davies Wolves West Brom Birmingham Aston Villa

With it looking unlikely that he was set to get the permanent gig after four losses on the spin, O’Neil was linked with the Luton job as Nathan Jones looked set to head to Southampton – a move which has since been completed.

For now though, the former Premier League midfielder will remain in post at the Cherries until a decision is made on who will be the permanent manager.

The Verdict

Considering he took over a team that some were predicting to be marooned at the bottom of the table for all of the season, O’Neil has done a great job to pick up as many points as he has.

But it does feel like it is only a matter of time before Bielsa arrives at the club considering all the noise surrounding a potential move for the Argentinian.

It would perhaps be harsh on O’Neil if he does not get offered the job permanently, but if Bournemouth get the chance to hire a manager with the reputation of Bielsa, then they are obviously going to jump at it.

From what we know though, if O’Neil does not get that chance then he could be afforded a role at Luton, which would be a very good one to walk into if he is offeredit.