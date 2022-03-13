Update on Andy Carroll’s role at West Brom emerges

Andy Carroll has become something of a vocal leader among the West Brom playing squad in recent weeks, a report from The Athletic has claimed.

The striker joined the Baggies as free agent back in January, following a brief stint at Reading earlier in the campaign.

After making eight appearances for West Brom, Carroll came off the bench to score his first goal for the club on Friday night, heading in a late equaliser to earn a 2-2 draw at home to Huddersfield.

That ensured the Baggies avoided a seventh defeat in their last nine games, with Steve Bruce having struggled to turn around the dismal form the club had been under Valerien Ismael.

Those recent struggles have seen the club slide down the Championship table, and they are now facing a major challenge if they are to secure a play-off spot this season.

Now though, it seems that Carroll is trying to make an impact off the pitch as well as on it for the Baggies.

According to this latest update, Carroll has emerged as a vocal figure behind the scenes at West Brom, demanding an improvement in performance from his teammates.

Which English club do these 24 ex-West Brom players now play for?

1 of 24 Charlie Austin? Blackburn Stoke QPR Millwall

It is thought that the striker has been working to lift both spirits and standards with his comments behind the scenes, showing the character to keep going amid those recent challenges at The Hawthorns.

The Verdict

This may give West Brom something to think about with regards to Carroll’s future beyond this season.

The striker only has a contract at The Hawthorns until the end of this season, and he is unlikely to want to find himself without a club again in the summer.

With that in mind, this leadership role he has taken on could help him, since having characters such as that around the dressing room to evoke a response from the rest of the squad can be a useful asset.

Indeed, should Carroll be able to build on his goal against Huddersfield on the pitch as well – something he has the ability to do – then he could have a big all-round part to play over the coming months, and that would only serve to boost his chances of a new deal even further.