Update on AFC Bournemouth, Fulham and Swansea City’s transfer pursuit of 32-year-old emerges

Stoke City midfielder Joe Allen is yet to receive a contract offer from Swansea City or any other side ahead of the summer, according to a Wales Online report.

The 32-year-old is available for free in the coming months with the Welshman out of contract and the Potters yet to tie him down to fresh terms at the bet365 Stadium – and there is no shortage of interest in his signature.

Attracting interest from Spain, promoted sides Fulham and AFC Bournemouth are also thought to be monitoring his current situation in Staffordshire with potential approaches in the offing as they look to strengthen their respective sides ahead of their first season back in the Premier League.

Swansea are also in the race for his signature, although Stoke-on-Trent Live believe Allen is willing to extend his stay at his current club, even if it means taking a pay cut and that is a boost for Michael O’Neill’s side who will be keen to minimise their wage costs.

However, the same outlet also previously reported that the midfielder was seeking a return to his Welsh roots, potentially giving the Swans an advantage in this transfer race with the 32-year-old previously plying his trade at the Swansea.com Stadium.

In a latest update from Wales Online, he is yet to receive a concrete offer from any side including the Welsh outfit, though their manager Russell Martin has admitted he would want to recruit a player of his quality.

The Verdict:

It will be interesting to see who wins the race – because different teams have different advantages. Bournemouth and the Cottagers will have top-flight football to offer him and that’s something the Swans can’t provide at this stage.

However, a return to his home nation may be appealing for Allen and with the midfielder already being used to life at the club from his previous spell in South Wales, that could be a good option for the 32-year-old.

At 32 though, he will want to get back to the top flight sooner rather than later if that’s his aim and this is why his ambitions may crucial in determining where he ends up, with Stoke another option.

He has been with the Potters since 2016 and retaining that familiarity may be something that attracts the midfielder to stay at the bet365 Stadium – because he is clearly valued in Staffordshire and may be involved in a promotion push next season.

There could be several good options on the table then – and that could leave the 32-year-old with a real dilemma in choosing his next destination. No side should be losing hope in their quest to recruit him at this stage, that’s for sure.