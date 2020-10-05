Update offered on West Brom’s pursuit of ‘number one target’ in the EFL, no deal imminent

Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant remains a priority for West Brom, but a deal will not be done tonight.

The international transfer window closes in just over an hour, with no more business set to be done by the Baggies today.

However, as per Express and Star journalist Joe Masi on Twitter, the October 16th deadline is what West Brom are working towards.

Quiz: Do these celebrities support Huddersfield, Leeds United, Barnsley or Bradford City?

1 of 14 Gigi Hadid Leeds United Barnsley Huddersfield Town Bradford City

That is because Karlan Grant remains the man Slaven Bilic is desperate to add to his squad for the 2020/21 campaign.

Two hours to go then until the first deadline day is over. Not expecting any ins or outs at Albion. October 16 very much the deadline the Baggies are working to, with Karlan Grant understood to still be the number one target. #wba — Joseph Masi (@JosephMasi_Star) October 5, 2020

The 23-year-old bagged 19 goals and registered four assists for Huddersfield last season, with his efforts arguably keeping Town in the Championship.

For his potential suitors, they are in need of striker reinforcements.

Despite winning promotion from the Championship last season, Bilic’s side didn’t have a prolific striker on their hands and the opening weeks of the Premier League haven’t seen the Baggies convince anything has changed.

Callum Robinson has scored goals, but there’s a need for more goal threat in the side.

West Brom have one point from their opening four Premier League fixtures.

The Verdict

It’s been quite apparent for some time that West Brom’s focus was on Grant.

That’s going to be the case for the next 10 days as they work on a deal that suits both themselves and Huddersfield.

Grant is a big asset in Yorkshire and Huddersfield won’t roll over and accept a deal solely in West Brom’s favour.

There’s a lot of negotiating to be done.

Thoughts? Let us know!