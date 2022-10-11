Update makes West Brom managerial claim involving 39-y/o

Carlos Corberan is one of the ‘leading candidates’ to take over at West Brom as the club plan to hold talks with the Spaniard.

After a dismal start to the season, the Albion hierarchy made the decision to sack Steve Bruce on Monday and the process has begun to identifying his successor.

As you would expect, a host of names have been linked with the role in the past 24 hours, including Corberan’s, with the 39-year-old available after leaving Olympiacos after a short spell in charge of the Greek giants this summer.

And, in an update provided this afternoon, the BBC have revealed that Corberan is seen as one of the frontrunners to land the job.

They say that talks will take place with the former Huddersfield chief in the coming days, although other candidates are expected to be sounded out as well.

Corberan does have previous in English football after a successful spell in charge of the Terriers, which included leading them to the play-off final last season on a modest budget, where they were controversially beaten by Nottingham Forest at Wembley.

The verdict

This is good news for West Brom as many would agree that Corberan ticks a lot of boxes and seems like the logical choice.

So, the board need to speak to him and it appears as though he is very interested in returning to the Championship after that tough spell in Greek football.

Of course, there needs to be a thorough interview process but it would not be a surprise to see Corberan get the job and he would be a smart appointment.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.