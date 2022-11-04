Update issued over location of Coventry City’s next two home fixtures

Coventry City have confirmed that they will be able to host their last two home matches before the month-long Championship break for the FIFA World Cup at the CBS Arena.

There was doubt as to whether the Sky Blues would be able to host next week’s fixtures against Wigan Athletic and Queens Park Rangers at their home stadium due to the company that owns the complex filing for administration this week.

Coventry were allowed to play at home against Blackburn Rovers earlier in the week, but that was before Arena Coventry Limited served their notice of intent to go into administration – which plunged next week’s contests into doubt.

20 quiz questions about some of Coventry City’s craziest ever results – Can you score 20/20?

1 of 20 What year did Coventry City secure their first ever win at Villa Park? 1994 1996 1998 2000

However, Mark Robins’ side have now been given the all-clear to continue playing in the short-term at the CBS Arena, at least until second tier teams stop playing for a month.

The stadium could have a new owner by the time football returns in December however, with former Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley the front-runner to take control of the complex with a further play to construct a headquarters for his Frasers business in the city of Coventry – although as of now he has no plans to launch a takeover of the Sky Blues.

The Verdict

This is good news once again for Coventry, whose home crowd definitely spurs them on to results as well as general performances on the pitch.

It would be a travesty if the Sky Blues were forced to play home matches elsewhere – their fans have had to put up with that enough since 2013 when having to move to both Northampton and Birmingham.

At least now, in the short-term anyway, there is a bit of breathing space and when football eventually returns in December, there may be more clarity as to where the future of the CBS Arena lies.

If it is Mike Ashley – which some aren’t keen about – then he is committed to keeping the Sky Blues in their home, so that is at least a positive sign to look forward to should he get a deal over the line.