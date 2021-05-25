Update issued on Sheffield United’s manager hunt

Football journalist Alan Nixon has provided an update on Twitter about Sheffield United’s pursuit of a new manager as speculation continues over who will take on the job that was vacated by Chris Wilder.

The Blades are currently preparing for life back in the Sky Bet Championship after a disastrous Premier League campaign that saw them finish rock bottom of the league.

This fact ultimately led to the departure of the much supported Wilder, with Paul Heckingbottom currently in temporary charge as the club’s hierarchy searches for a new man to take the team forwards.

Former Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic is said to have been approached by the Blades recently and is seemingly in the frame to take over the hot seat at Bramall Lane.

Now, Nixon has provided the following update on the situation via Twitter after he was pressed for more information by a fan of the club:

Just about sorting terms … but it’s been about that for a few weeks now … https://t.co/o8PTfTxbM6 — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) May 25, 2021

<br /> Are you Sheffield United mad? Try get 20 out of 20 on this quiz all about the club’s season so far

1 of 20 Who was Sheffield United's first competitive game of the season against? Wolves Aston Villa Leeds Burnley

The 52-year-old Serbian previously led Fulham and Watford to the Premier League during his two previous spells on English soil and would be an ideal appointment for the Blades to consider.

The Verdict

I think that the Blades will indeed appoint Jokanovic and I believe that it could be the perfect match for a club that has lost it’s way over the past year or so.

They quite simply have to move on from the Wilder era and if that means overhauling some of the current squad in order to take a step forward, the prospective new manager will do that.

His CV speaks for itself and he has proven on more than one occasion in the past that he knows how to get out of what is always an extremely tough division to navigate.

Sheffield United fans should have every reason to feel excited about this potential appointment and it’s now up to the club to get it over the line.