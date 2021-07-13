Update issued on Barnsley’s pursuit of 25-year-old striker

Barnsley head coach Markus Schopp has refused to comment on speculation linking Standard Liege striker Obbi Oulare to the Tykes, per the BBC’s Andy Giddings.

Reports in Belgium stated that after rejecting the Yorkshire side during the January transfer window, Oulare was set for a switch to the Championship outfit to bolster their attack for the 2021-22 season.

Barnsley Chronicle reporter Doug O’Kane believes a deal is close however there is still work to be done according to Giddings.

That is because a medical is still yet to be completed for Oulare, who played just 12 times in the league for Liege last season, scoring twice.

The 6ft 4in striker has had a brief experience of English football having signed for Watford in 2015 as a teenager, but he played just three games for the Hornets before being shipped out on loan and then eventually sold.

But despite Schopp being coy on his expected arrival, it looks as though Oulare could be competing with the likes of Cauley Woodrow and Carlton Morris next season should the medical eventually get underway and be passed.

The Verdict

Oulare’s goalscoring record doesn’t exactly inspire at first glance, however neither did Carlton Morris’ before he joined the Tykes in January and he’s proven to be a bit of a revelation.

The Belgian is essentially a Daryl Dike replacement and there’s hope that his hold-up play and aerial threat will replace the American’s goals from the second half of last season.

It would mean though that Barnsley have a plethora of strikers – many who have different strengths – and it may be a struggle to keep them all happy next season.

Some serious squad rotation is going to be needed, but there may be one or two sales occurring if Schopp cannot fit them all into his plans, and Oulare’s arrival could mean a few forwards fall down the pecking order.