Update issued in Cardiff’s reported pursuit of Sheffield Wednesday star

Cardiff City have not made an approach for Sheffield Wednesday star Josh Windass despite recent reports suggesting otherwise, according to YorkshireLive.

The Bluebirds were said by The72 to have contacted the Owls about the attacking midfielder, who has scored nine Championship goals this season, in regards to a potential summer transfer.

It came not long after a host of clubs – Cardiff included – were linked with a move for the 27-year-old by Football Insider, with the Sheffield Star revealing that even Premier League clubs were taking a keen glance with West Bromwich Albion and Fulham interested.

But any keen admirers seem to be just that at this point, as there’s been no contact from Mick McCarthy’s side for Windass according to local reports in Sheffield.

If there’s one man who would know if there’s interest in Windass though it’s his father Dean, and he exclusively told Football League World that there are clubs taking a look at him ahead of the 2021/22 campaign.

And if Wednesday succumb to relegation this weekend, then it’s almost certain that he will depart Hillsborough after just two seasons.

The Verdict

The latest update will give Wednesday fans a little bit of comfort but there’s far more important things to worry about – such as a crunch clash with Derby County on Saturday afternoon.

Failure to win that match will result in relegation for Wednesday and it would almost certainly see the departure of Windass – he’s too good to be playing in League One and the amount of clubs that are supposedly after him proves it.

The Owls would like to get this match out of the way first before having to worry about the futures of their contracted stars, but it almost seems inevitable at this point that the offers will come rolling in for Windass whichever division the club finds themselves in next season.